Cristiano Ronaldo has announced on Instagram that he will open a new restaurant ‘Totó’ in the Middle East with Mabel Hospitality, the restaurant division of Mabel Capital.

The football star has Rafa Nadal and other sportsmen such as Pau Gasol and Rudy Fernández as partners in this group.

Ronaldo, who spent most of his summer holiday in Mallorca, published a photograph in their restaurant in Madrid with the comment: “I present my favourite Italian restaurant in Madrid: ‘Totó’. And soon also in the Middle East”.

Nadal and his partners launched into the restaurant sector in 2014, when they opened ‘Tatel’ in Madrid, a restaurant that has already expanded to Ibiza, Beverly Hills and Doha. In addition, a new ‘Tatel’ will open in Dubai this year.

Nadal is one of the investors in the Mabel Capital Group along with Abel Matutes Prats and Manuel Campos. One of the most outstanding projects of this group has been the so-called Villa de París with the construction of 11 luxury homes in the centre of Madrid.

Nadal has been able to diversify his investments in order to have a powerful business portfolio, such as his agreement with Meliá to launch Zel. This new Mediterranean-style hotel brand will have its first location in Cala Blanca, Palmanova.