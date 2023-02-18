A 72-year-old man was taken to hospital on Friday having suffered various injuries after a fall of some three metres on rocks in Son Caliu (Calvia).
Man injured after fall on rocks in Son Caliu
Also in News
- Spain worried about impact of new EU visa on British tourism
- British billionaires see their Mallorca investments "rocket"
- 2.9 million euros to be spent on Puerto Alcudia´s famous "Dollar Street"
- Video of rescue of hiker in Mallorca's Tramuntana Mountains
- Foreign home buying in the Balearics hits record level
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.