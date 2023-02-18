A 72-year-old man was taken to hospital on Friday having suffered various injuries after a fall of some three metres on rocks in Son Caliu (Calvia).

The accident occurred around 5.30pm close to the Hotel Punta Negra. The man was out for a walk when for unknown reasons he lost his balance and fell. The injuries were to his head and chest and to one leg.

The Mallorca Fire Brigade attended the scene. Firefighters had to carry him some 100 metres to an ambulance.