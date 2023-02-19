Caserío 24/7 is not a gang, it is "a family that fights every day and tries to survive". So says 'Locuras', its spokesperson. Caserío 24/7 was created when a friend was made homeless. "He didn't have anywhere where to go, so we opened up a bank. We are a family. The bad reputation just started bit by bit."
The "family" of young Palma squatters with 100 members
"We have done good things, we help people who are sleeping on the street"
