Humphrey CarterPalma20/02/2023 13:02
If the Partido Popular win the May local elections in Palma and take over control of Palma City Council, the abandoned GESA building will finally be restored and renovated and become a Museum of Contemporary and Modern Art to complement Es Baluard and the Miró Foundation museum.

The Partido Popular (PP), announced today that if it wins the Palma election, it will convert the GESA building into a Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art of international level, according to the PP candidate for mayor, Jaime Martínez.

He pointed out that the city has a long tradition in the world of the arts and that it is incomprehensible that it does not have a museum of this kind.

Martínez also explained that the figure of Joan Miró and the work of the Foundation will be highlighted, and that Es Baluard will be promoted as a Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art.

“The reinforcement of these two spaces and the renovation of the GESA building “will be the beginning of a transformation that will turn Palma into the capital of culture and art in the Mediterranean”, he added.