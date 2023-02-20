If the Partido Popular win the May local elections in Palma and take over control of Palma City Council, the abandoned GESA building will finally be restored and renovated and become a Museum of Contemporary and Modern Art to complement Es Baluard and the Miró Foundation museum.

El edificio de GESA volverá a brillar, tras 15 años de abandono por parte del PSOE. Se convertirá en un Museo de Arte Contemporáneo y Moderno para complementar la oferta de Es Baluard y la Fundación Miró, que nuestro candidato, @JaimeMartinez, potenciará#EstrategiaPalma2035 pic.twitter.com/CvPB0HLUIh — PP Palma (@popularespalma) February 20, 2023

The Partido Popular (PP), announced today that if it wins the Palma election, it will convert the GESA building into a Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art of international level, according to the PP candidate for mayor, Jaime Martínez.

He pointed out that the city has a long tradition in the world of the arts and that it is incomprehensible that it does not have a museum of this kind.

Martínez also explained that the figure of Joan Miró and the work of the Foundation will be highlighted, and that Es Baluard will be promoted as a Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art.

“The reinforcement of these two spaces and the renovation of the GESA building “will be the beginning of a transformation that will turn Palma into the capital of culture and art in the Mediterranean”, he added.