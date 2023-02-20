The Partido Popular (PP), announced today that if it wins the Palma election, it will convert the GESA building into a Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art of international level, according to the PP candidate for mayor, Jaime Martínez.
He pointed out that the city has a long tradition in the world of the arts and that it is incomprehensible that it does not have a museum of this kind.
Martínez also explained that the figure of Joan Miró and the work of the Foundation will be highlighted, and that Es Baluard will be promoted as a Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art.
“The reinforcement of these two spaces and the renovation of the GESA building “will be the beginning of a transformation that will turn Palma into the capital of culture and art in the Mediterranean”, he added.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.