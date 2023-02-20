The Guardia Civil has rescued a German couple who had lost their way while hiking in the area of the Na Mora torrent in Soller.
The hikers were unable to raise the alarm until the following day.
Hikers rescued after night in Mallorcan mountains
German couple in their 50s trapped near Soller
