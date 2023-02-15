Guardia Civil use a helicopter in mountain rescue. | Guardia Civil

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterEscorca15/02/2023 19:06
W0

Last Saturday, the Guardia Civil's mountain rescue unit brought in a helicopter to perform the rescue of a hiker who was trapped on the Puig de Massanella in the Tramuntana Mountains.

Related news
Climber was trapped by the snow.

Mallorca top gun chopper pilots in dangerous mountain rescue in the snow

The hiker, a 42-year-old Spaniard, was at risk of falling some thirty metres if he had continued. This was because of very hard and slippery snow.