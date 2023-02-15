Last Saturday, the Guardia Civil's mountain rescue unit brought in a helicopter to perform the rescue of a hiker who was trapped on the Puig de Massanella in the Tramuntana Mountains.

Related news Mallorca top gun chopper pilots in dangerous mountain rescue in the snow The hiker, a 42-year-old Spaniard, was at risk of falling some thirty metres if he had continued. This was because of very hard and slippery snow.