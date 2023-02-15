Last Saturday, the Guardia Civil's mountain rescue unit brought in a helicopter to perform the rescue of a hiker who was trapped on the Puig de Massanella in the Tramuntana Mountains.
Video of rescue of hiker in Mallorca's Tramuntana Mountains
