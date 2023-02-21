British police, searching for the missing Madeleine McCann, contacted their Mallorcan counterparts after a British couple reported that they had seen her in Cala d´Or in the summer of 2008 a year after she was kidnapped.

The British couple, who were on holiday on the island, claimed that they had seen Madeleine with two women. The little girl was wearing sun-glasses but fitted Madeleine´s description. The couple said that the two women had a dark complexion while Maddie was very fair. They spotted the three on two occasions and informed police who were unable to find them. However, searches were carried out in apartment complexes.

The British police also contacted their Mallorca counterparts over the alleged sighting. A year later a BBC camera crew, who were making a documentary on the disappearance, went to Cala d´Or.

Where you on holiday in Cala d´Or in 2008?

Did you see anyone who resembled Madeleine McCann?

If so contact the Bulletin.

Timeline

Four-year-old Madeleine McCann from Rothley, Leicestershire, disappeared on May 3 during a holiday with her parents in the Algarve region of southern Portugal

Here is a chronology of developments in 2007.

May 3 - The girl goes missing from her bedroom between 9.30 and 10 p.m. while her parents Kate and Gerry are dining just 100 yards away at the Mark Warner Ocean Club holiday resort in Praia da Luz. A window and shutter are open and she is presumed to have been abducted.

May 4 - McCann family members and British media criticise local police for what they call a slow initial response, failure to notify ports and borders in time, and failure to secure the crime scene, which may have led to vital clues being lost.

Police say that under Portuguese secrecy laws they are unable to reveal details of the investigation.

May 5 - Police say they have put together a sketch of a suspect and confirm they believe Madeleine is still alive and being held within three miles of the crime scene. Media reports say the sketch is vague and only features the back of a man’s head.

May 8 - Police say they have investigated 350 suspicious incidents but still have no idea where she might be.

Portuguese newspaper Correio de Manha says Madeleine may have been kidnapped by a paedophile ring.

Two criminal behaviour experts fly in from Britain.

Manchester United’s Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo joins appeals for her release.

May 10 - The search around the resort winds down. Attention focuses on a blonde woman seen acting suspiciously before the girl’s disappearance.

May 11 - Scottish businessman Stephen Winyard offers a one million pound reward.

Former England soccer captain David Beckham makes televised appeal for information.

May 12 - Madeleine turns four.

May 13 - Virgin boss Richard Branson, author J.K. Rowling and footballer Wayne Rooney are among those to have contributed to rewards now totalling 2.5 million pounds.

May 13 - Half a million pilgrims attending the 90th anniversary of the first appearance of the Virgin Mary at the Sanctuary of Fatima pray for Madeleine’s return.

May 14 - Her parents say they will not return home until they have found her but say they think she is safe.

Police search a villa just up the road from where Madeleine was snatched and take a British man, Robert Murat, to a police station for questioning. He is later released.

May 15 - Police say they have identified a suspect but do not have enough evidence for an arrest.

Five properties have been searched in the area, and two other people questioned as witnesses.

May 16 - Deputy PM John Prescott tells parliament the government is doing everything it can to support Madeleine’s parents.

Portuguese police interview a computer technician as a witness, identified by local media as a Russian man, and take away computers for examination.

Family sets up public appeal fund.

May 17 - Web site, www.findmadeleine.com, is launched.

May 18 - Two weeks after Madeleine went missing, the search goes Europe-wide. Multi-national companies help distribute appeal posters.

The Web site receives 55 million hits.

Several newspapers have started talking of media overkill.

May 19 - Appeals are broadcast at the F.A. Cup final at the new Wembley stadium.

May 21 - Gerry McCann returns to England for the first time to sort out personal affairs.

May 25 - Gerry and Kate McCann speak of their guilt over Madeleine’s disappearance, but vow they will never abandon their search for her, during their first formal TV interviews.

May 30 - The McCanns meet Pope Benedict at the Vatican.