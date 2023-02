Guardia Civil and Mallorca Fire Brigade units rescued an injured climber on Wednesday after he had fallen several metres on the Puig Sa Gubia in Bunyola.

The emergency services were called around 12.15pm. The 40-year-old Spaniard was with a climbing partner. He suffered a suspected broken ankle.

The rescue teams moved him to a place where a Guardia Civil helicopter was able to lift him. He was then taken to Son Espases Hospital.