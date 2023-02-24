Photos: Joan Llado.

Sir Elton John was an early visitor to Mallorca this morning when his private jet landed in Palma for a refuelling stop. The top British singer didn't leave the aircraft which later departed for England.

As seen in the photos, the aircraft in question is a Bombardier Global Express which, in tribute to the initials of his family members, bears the registration M-EDZE. This large-cabin business jet is 21 years old. It is instantly recognizable as Elton John's thanks to the 'E' at the front.

It appears that Sir Elton was returning to Europe from South Africa. This is not his first visit to Mallorca, in 2010 he performed a concert at the Soix Moix stadium which proved to be a major success attracting thousands of people.

Sir Elton has received numerous awards, including five Grammy Awards, five Brit Awards; including for Outstanding Contribution to Music; two Academy Awards, two Golden Globes, a Tony Award, a Laurence Olivier Award, a Disney Legend Award, and the Kennedy Center Honor. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1992 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994, and is a fellow of The Ivors Academy.

He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for services to music and charitable services in 1998, and was appointed a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour by King Charles III (then Prince of Wales) in 2020.

In April 2009, the Sunday Times Rich List estimated John's wealth at £175 million (US$265 million) and ranked him the 322nd wealthiest person in Britain. A decade later, John was estimated to have a fortune of £320 million in the 2019 Sunday Times Rich List, making him one of the 10 wealthiest people in the British music industry. Aside from his main home, Woodside, in Old Windsor, Berkshire, John owns residences in Atlanta, London, Los Angeles, Nice and Venice. His property in Nice is on Mont Boron. John is an art collector and is believed to have one of the largest private photography collections in the world.