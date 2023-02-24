Following Thursday's announcement that IAG intends to acquire all of Air Europa's shares, the Balearic government spokesperson, tourism and employment minister Iago Negueruela, said on Friday that the government will be seeking assurances regarding jobs and flights.

The minister emphasised the government's position regarding the sale of the Mallorca-based airline - this is to maintain employment, the airline's headquarters and flights. Air Europa is part of the Hidalgo family's Globalia group, which is headquartered in Llucmajor.

He explained that the government has been talking to Air Europa management for some time and that the information given to the government has been "appreciated". Regarding flights, he acknowledged that this is "not something that the airlines can determine", as competition authorities will ultimately have to establish services "in order to avoid there being a position of total dominance of certain routes".

The announcement on Thursday was one confirming the intention to acquire the other 80% of Air Europa shares - IAG already has 20% - but as IAG noted, no payment will be made until there is regulatory approval. The CEO of IAG, Luis Gallego, believes that this could take up to eighteen months. Air industry observers are saying that IAG now needs to convince competition authorities which have previously highlighted issues with routes.