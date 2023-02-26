Tragedy struck tonight at 19:03 in Pollensa, Mallorca.

An accident involving a bus and several cars claimed one life and left several others injured of varying degrees.

According to the first hypotheses of the investigation, one of the two vehicles invaded the oncoming lane causing a head-on collision.



Agents from the Guardia Civil traffic police, the Pollensa local police, numerous ambulances the Mallorca fire brigade and 112 emergency personnel were quickly on the scene to help the injured.

The accident took place on the Ma2200, the road that connects Pollensa and Puerto Pollensa.

For the moment it is not known whether it was the car or the TIB (Transport de les Illes Balears) bus that invaded the oncoming lane and caused the accident. The driver of the car was seriously injured and one of the three passengers in the car died at the scene.

When the medical services arrived there was nothing they could do to save his life.

Most of the passengers on the bus were unharmed, although some of them suffered minor injuries.