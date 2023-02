A sixteen-year-old student at the IES Alcudia secondary school was taken to Inca Hospital last week after he began to feel unwell, having eaten a cake given to him by some classmates. The cake contained cocaine and marijuana. The boy suffered dizziness and tachycardia.

This happened on Tuesday last week. The cake was given to him by fellow students on a vocational training cookery course at the school. The following day, the boy and his parents went to the Guardia Civil station in Puerto Pollensa, reported what had happened and denounced systematic bullying that has been going on for several months. This has included insults, having his hair pulled and having stones thrown at him. The boy reported that he knows perfectly well who was behind the cake incident.