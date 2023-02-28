This was the third walled ring around the city and it was built in response to risks of attack by the Ottomans. The bastions, which were where the cannons were placed, were located along the wall that much later acted as a guide for the layout of the Avenidas.
Historian Gasper Valero explains that the existence of the bastions and the wall is well known. "Along all the Avenidas, in the subsoil, are the remains of the wall." In 1912 the walls were demolished, leaving the lower trenches and walls buried.
This was the last of three walls that were built. There is uncertainty as to the first. It could have been Roman or Byzantine. Into the eleventh century, the Muslims built the second wall.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.