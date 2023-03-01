On Tuesday night, the 112 emergency centre received a distress call for help. It was from a man whose car had been swept away by the force of a torrent in Palma. His two young children were with him.

The incident occurred in Ca na Verda, popularly known as 'El Hoyo', a gypsy settlement. It would appear that the man attempted to cross the bed of the torrent, which is normally bone dry. However, the car was hit by water that dragged it some 100 metres.

Emergency teams had to contend with the sheer volume of water and with vegetation in getting to the family. They were rescued safe and sound.