On Tuesday night, the 112 emergency centre received a distress call for help. It was from a man whose car had been swept away by the force of a torrent in Palma. His two young children were with him.
On Tuesday night, the 112 emergency centre received a distress call for help. It was from a man whose car had been swept away by the force of a torrent in Palma. His two young children were with him.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.