The first fully electric bus will soon be moving (silently) to a bus stop near you in Palma. The Palma council this morning unveiled the first of a new fleet of buses which will soon be operating in the city as part of an eight million euro plan.

The Mayor of Palma Jose Hila said: "this is a great day for Palma. We have the most environmentally friendly buses in Spain and we are talking zero emissions...." It is all part of a drive to make the Municipal Bus Company more environmentally friendly.

The President of the Balearic government, Francina Armengol, said that the new buses were a step in the right direction to making Palma more environmentally friendly.

A total of 12 buses are on order.