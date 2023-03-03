The first fully electric bus will soon be moving (silently) to a bus stop near you in Palma. The Palma council this morning unveiled the first of a new fleet of buses which will soon be operating in the city as part of an eight million euro plan.
Power to the people; first electric buses arrive (silently) in Palma
Council overhauling bus fleet
Also in News
- On top of the mountain - three metres of snow
- Balearics wants to be declared a disaster zone after storm
- "My mother said she had seen Madeleine on the Cala Gran beach on two occasions during our stay..."
- Two of Spain’s best beaches are in the Balearics
- Storm Juliette - Trees in Mallorca's mountains will take years to recover
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.