On Friday, Calvia police arrested two Colombian men, ages 19 and 24, on suspicion of having robbed and raped a female tourist in Magalluf.
Two arrested for robbery and rape of tourist in Magalluf
Due in court on Saturday
Also in News
- "My mother said she had seen Madeleine on the Cala Gran beach on two occasions during our stay..."
- Was Madeleine McCann seen in Cala d'Or?
- 50 centimetres of snow falls on Mallorca
- Rain and snow records and roof collapses at Pollensa church
- British police in contact with Guardia Civil over Madeleine sighting in Cala d'Or
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.