One of Britain´s latest nuclear submarines has docked in Gibraltar after a long Mediterranean patrol which has seen her tracking the Russian navy. HMS Audacious is returning home after many months of operations across the Mediterranean. An Astute class submarine she is one of the most sophisticated in the world and her nuclear reactor allows her to stay submerged for many weeks.



Last year as she sailed on her maiden deployment she was photographed loading Tomahawk cruise missiles at Gibraltar as tensions between the West and Russian over Ukraine were at boiling point.

She has been based in Greece and the majority of her operations were in the eastern Mediterranean.