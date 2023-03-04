One of Britain´s latest nuclear submarines has docked in Gibraltar after a long Mediterranean patrol which has seen her tracking the Russian navy. HMS Audacious is returning home after many months of operations across the Mediterranean. An Astute class submarine she is one of the most sophisticated in the world and her nuclear reactor allows her to stay submerged for many weeks.
British hunter-killer nuclear submarine in Gibraltar after long Mediterranean patrol
Tracking Russian warship movements
One of Britain´s latest nuclear submarines has docked in Gibraltar after a long Mediterranean patrol which has seen her tracking the Russian navy. HMS Audacious is returning home after many months of operations across the Mediterranean. An Astute class submarine she is one of the most sophisticated in the world and her nuclear reactor allows her to stay submerged for many weeks.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.