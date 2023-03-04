On Saturday, the 112 emergencies service in the Balearics issued advice to the public, saying that the situation in the Tramuntana Mountains "is not back to normal".

Restating the appeal made on Friday for the public not to travel to the mountains, 112 noted that around 100 kilometres of roads in Mallorca are still affected in various ways - snow, fallen trees, landslides and flooding.

The Council of Mallorca roads department listed the following:

The MA-10 between Kilometre 6 and 47.5 (Fornalutx-Pollensa); the MA-11A, from Coll de Soller (Kilometres 17 to 27.7); the MA-2100 from Bunyola to Orient (Kilometre 1 to 10). The MA-2141 Sa Calobra road is inaccessible due to the closure of the MA-10. In addition, the Formentor road MA-2210 between Kilometre 2 and 19.6) is closed, while there is a diversion on the MA-1140 S'Esgleita to Palmanyola between Kilometre 0.4 and 1.1.

Away from the mountains, the MA-3433 Sa Pobla to Playa de Muro is affected from Kilometre 8.

The Balearic government has appealed to the public not to go to mountains over the weekend. The Guardia Civil will be controlling access in order to prevent problems from too much traffic.