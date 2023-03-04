The fires were between 2.30 and 3.00 on Gloria Fuertes, Biniali, Pina and Músico Arrieta, which aren't all in the same district. Biniali and Pina are; they're in Rafal Vell. A resident of C. Pina says that his wife started to hear explosions, leaned out of a window and saw a car on fire. On C. Biniali, residents went out onto the streets to try and find who was responsible.
The National Police mounted searches in the three districts - Rafal, El Vivero and Son Rullan - but were unable to locate anyone.
