Police in Palma say that the 22-year-old Polish woman who took her own life on Saturday when she slashed her throat at the Müller store on Plaça Espanya had a psychiatric history and had been undergoing treatment for mental health problems.

At around 4.20pm, the woman, who lived in Mallorca, entered the store alone, went to the first floor, where she phoned her sister. She then went to the kitchen department, took a knife and walked to the toy department, which was where she slashed her throat. The events were recorded on security cameras.

The store was very busy at the time. Many customers witnessed what happened. The store was swiftly evacuated. When the emergency services arrived, the woman was already dead. A psychologist was with them to help staff and customers.