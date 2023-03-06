Moving around when on holiday can sometimes be a tricky subject. Here in Mallorca we have no end of different routes and ways of transport and it can get all so confusing. BUT, I have recently discovered that TIB (Transport de les Illes Balears) have an easy to use tool on their website to get you from A to B in a click. Link to the web tool.

All you have to do is type in where you are leaving from and where you want to go and you will get a list of buses and/or trains that will take you to your destination. They also include Palma's EMT buses if needed on route. You can also find out how much your journey will cost you. Easy-peasy!

Getting to and from the Airport

In 2017, a new set of bus lines were introduced called Aerotib, offering both residents and visitors direct communication from the municipalities to Palma airport. These lines are a summer route only.

The A11 Camp De Mar - Aeroport bus leaves Palma Airport and stops in Portals Nous, Costa d'en Blanes, Son Caliu, Palmanova, Magalluf, Santa Ponsa, Galatzó, Peguera and finally Camp de Mar. It does the same route back to the airport, just remember to cross the road!

The A32 line connects the northern area with the airport with the following route Son Bauló - Can Picafort - Playa de Muro - Playa de Alcúdia - Puerto de Alcúdia - Alcúdia - Inca - Pont d' Inca Nou - Airport, and back.

The eastern area is connected to the A42 with the following route Cala Bona - Cala Millor - Sa Coma - Illot - Portocristo - Manacor - Vilafranca - Montuïri - Algaida - Aeroport, and back.

The A51 line runs between Campos - Llucmajor - s'Arenal de Llucmajor and the airport, and back.

Taxis

If you are in a bit of a hurry or find a taxi more to your taste, here are some of the numbers you can call:

Radio Taxi Calvia - 971 134 700 / 971 68 09 70

Taxis in Palma - 971 40 14 14 / 971 20 12 12

Taxis in Pollensa - 971 866 213

Taxis in Alcudia - 971 549 870 / 971 549 766

Taxis in Andratx - 971 136 398

Taxis in Soller - 971 63 84 84

Taxis in Deia - 609 386 168 / 619 096 275

Taxis in Llucmajor - 871 55 00 84

If you need help or have any questions regarding public transport in Mallorca send us an email to editorial@majorcadailybulletin.es and we will try to help you as best we can!