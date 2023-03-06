Courts in Palma, Mallorca

06/03/2023
A Palma court has ordered the immediate imprisonment of two men who were arrested on Friday, accused of having robbed and raped a woman in Magalluf.

At around 1am on Friday, the two, both Colombian and aged 19 and 24, approached the woman - a 25-year-old British tourist - on C. Pere Vaquer Ramis. Having robbed her of jewellery and a watch valued around 2,000 euros, they then raped her.

They had been expected to appear in court on Saturday. They finally went before a judge late on Sunday.