Endesa report that on Tuesday night the medium voltage network supply to Sa Calobra from the Selva line was reconnected. This was the final repair that the electricity company had to carry out following serious issues with supplies caused by Storm Juliette.

Other recent work has been on the Pollensa to Lluc road and between Bunyola and Orient. Endesa say that the greatest difficulties have been encountered in parts of the Tramuntana - Orient, Valldemossa, Bunyola, Escorca, Pollensa and Formentor - although much work was also needed in Felanitx, Vilafranca, Montuiri and Arta, where the network was "devastated".

While supplies are now fully restored, Endesa are advising that there will still be "weeks of work" to repair all the damage. The priority has so far been to reconnect affected areas.