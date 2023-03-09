Photos: Clara Ferrer

The hit BBC1 detective series The Mallorca Files is back! Filming got underway this morning in Palma on the third series which is expected to be screened later this year. The Plaza Cort in the centre of Palma was transformed into a giant movie set.

Filming is expected to take place across the island over the coming weeks with local production company Palma Pictures, heavily involved. The top BBC series enjoyed great success in the first two series averaging two million viewers per episode. It also gives Mallorca some fantastic promotion on prime-time television. The series focuses on the Welsh Miranda Blake (Rhys), and German Max Winter (Looman) as they solve crimes on the island.

Cosmopolitan Pictures founder Ben Donald said the series came from "a desire to create a feel-good action-driven cop show like the ones I grew up with and, secondly, a desire to rebrand and refresh the Anglo-German relationship on television."

Filming on the second series was interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only six of the planned ten episodes were produced.