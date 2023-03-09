German tennis ace, Boris Becker, has pulled out of a celebrity golf tournament which is taking place on the island this Saturday. Becker, who was last on Mallorca in August 2021, was due to compete in the Golden Swing Celebrity Golf Open at T Golfcalvia. Becker owned a home in Arta for many years and at one stage it was occupied by squatters. Its present fate is unclear although it appears to be for sale.

There was further controversy surrounding the disgraced former tennis star today with the Daily Mail reporting that he had been slammed by creditors after he made a tongue in cheek TV commercial advertising replacement windows. Three times Wimbledon winner Becker, 55, was released from jail last December after being convicted of hiding £2.5 million worth of assets in a bankruptcy case.

According to the Mail, in the advert - which will air this weekend on German TV - he is seen driving towards a luxurious villa in a Porsche and later throwing banknotes out of the building's windows.