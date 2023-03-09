German tennis ace, Boris Becker, has pulled out of a celebrity golf tournament which is taking place on the island this Saturday. Becker, who was last on Mallorca in August 2021, was due to compete in the Golden Swing Celebrity Golf Open at T Golfcalvia. Becker owned a home in Arta for many years and at one stage it was occupied by squatters. Its present fate is unclear although it appears to be for sale.
