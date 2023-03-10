The Spanish man of Moroccan origin arrested in Campos on Thursday is said to have issued threats against politicians and others on social networks.

The alleged jihadist, named as Rachid, had been using social media to indoctrinate young people to "fight the infidels". Anti-terrorist police had been monitoring his comments for some time and when he began to make threats against named politicians as well as police officers and civil servants, the net around him tightened. He arrived in Mallorca on Wednesday, unaware that his movements were being closely watched by the National Police.

The police operation on Thursday was swiftly mounted. Soon after his arrest he was flown to Madrid, where he will appear before the Audiencia Nacional high court.