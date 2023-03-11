Police investigating Rachid, the jihadist arrested in Campos on Thursday, are continuing to check whether he had any contacts in Mallorca and who may have been the reason for him having come to the island. As yet, there is no evidence that he did, an assumption being that he chose Campos as he was aware that there was a sizeable Muslim community in the municipality.
Police investigating if arrested jihadist had any contacts in Mallorca
He arrived in Mallorca on Wednesday; he was arrested on Thursday
