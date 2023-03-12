The arrival of a specialist team from Madrid and the use of dogs and excavators last week raised expectations that a development in the case of Malén Ortiz would be confirmed. The Guardia Civil didn't offer any details about new avenues of investigation, and after some days of intense activity at the Sa Porrassa finca in Magalluf the search came to an end - with no new news.
Missing Magalluf girl - 300 vehicles said to hold the key
No news after intense search activity last week
