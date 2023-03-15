Spanish is food is in the world top three, according to a survey by the tasteatlas with only Italian and Greek food being better placed. Among the top Spanish foods according to the survey are Jamon Serrano, Manchego cheese, grilled prawns and of course paella.
Spanish food in world top three
Jamon Serrano is voted tops
