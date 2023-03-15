Spanish is food is in the world top three, according to a survey by the tasteatlas with only Italian and Greek food being better placed. Among the top Spanish foods according to the survey are Jamon Serrano, Manchego cheese, grilled prawns and of course paella.

The overall winner is Italian food with dishes such as Parmigiano Reggiano, Prosciutto Toscano, Nduja, Risotto ai funghi porcini and Pesto Genovese.

In second place is Greek food with dishes such as Kalamata, Fystiki Aeginas, Rodakina Naoussas, Saganaki and Dakos.