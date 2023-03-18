Foreign home buying and affordable housing will be themes topping the agenda at next week's Real Estate Summit in Mallorca. To be held on Tuesday at the Castillo Hotel Son Vida in Palma, 'housing for all' is the title of a panel discussion that will take account of the increasing population in Mallorca, a lack of affordable housing and the investment interests of non-resident buyers.

Among those taking part will be President Armengol, the mayor of Palma, José Hila, and his challenger at the May election from the Partido Popular, Jaime Martínez. Another participant will be Hans Lenz, the president of the ABINI association of national and international real estate agents, which is the association that has been most critical of proposals to restrict non-resident home buying.

One presentation will be for the transformation of the Plaça Gomila in Palma. José Ignacio Velasco, senior associate and architect of MVRDV, and Guillermo Reynés, founding partner and director of GRAS-Reynés Arquitectos, will explain key aspects of what is described as a "profound conversion".