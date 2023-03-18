On Friday, there was a ceremony for the reopening of the Son Vic tunnel on the road between Palma and Andratx. Work has taken a little over twelve months; it has principally been for enhancing safety. There has also been work in the shorter Sa Coma tunnel.

Absent from this ceremony was the mayor of Andratx, Estefanía Gonzalvo (Partido Popular). The town hall has been at loggerheads with the Council of Mallorca, which has undertaken the work, the target for town hall discontent having been the councillor for roads, Iván Sevillano (Podemos). He was at the ceremony and suggested that the mayor must be "crying in her office", given that the work has been carried out on schedule.

According to Gonzalvo, Andratx businesses have suffered significant losses because of traffic delays. Hoteliers in Paguera are others who have not been happy with the work. This has been because of the volume of traffic that has been diverted through Paguera.