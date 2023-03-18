Anyone caught mistreating their pet will face a jail term of up to two years in a new law which was approved this week by the Spanish Members of Parliament. Until now, the maximum penalty in case of death of the animal was 18 months in prison.
Good news. Now they should ban bull fighting.