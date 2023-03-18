Figures from the national ministry of the interior indicate that the crime rate in the Balearics in 2022 was 64 crimes per 1,000 inhabitants. This was the highest crime rate in the country; Catalonia was second (61) and Madrid was third (59).
Figures from the national ministry of the interior indicate that the crime rate in the Balearics in 2022 was 64 crimes per 1,000 inhabitants. This was the highest crime rate in the country; Catalonia was second (61) and Madrid was third (59).
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.