Figures from the national ministry of the interior indicate that the crime rate in the Balearics in 2022 was 64 crimes per 1,000 inhabitants. This was the highest crime rate in the country; Catalonia was second (61) and Madrid was third (59).

However, a total of 75,942 criminal offences last year was down 2.2% compared with pre-pandemic 2019. An increase of 24.5% compared with 2021 can largely be explained by the fact that the number of offences fell significantly in both 2020 and 2021 because of various restrictions.

The most common crime in 2022 was theft. The 24,462 cases of theft were down from some 26,500 in 2019. By island, Ibiza registered the highest crime rate - 79 per 1,000 - followed by Mallorca (64), Formentera (55) and Minorca (42). The Palma rate was 83. The average of 64 crimes per 1,000 was exceeded in five other municipalities with populations of more than 20,000 - Alcudia, Calvia, Ibiza, Sant Antoni de Portmany and Sant Josep de sa Talaia.