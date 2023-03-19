On Friday, the National Police arrested a man who who had threatened to set fire to himself and to the maternity unit at Son Llàtzer Hospital in Palma.

The man, Moroccan, was with his wife in the room where she had given birth on Thursday. On Friday afternoon, officials from the Council of Mallorca's social affairs institute informed him that, because of previous "serious matters", custody of the child was going to be withdrawn.

This led to him barricading himself in the room with his wife and baby and making the threats. A police negotiator was sent to attempt to resolve the matter. He left the room momentarily but then tried to return, which was when the police held him and made the arrest.