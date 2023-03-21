Glamour, class and luxury are coming to Mallorca to bring back to life the island's most important club of all time.

In the 50's and 60's it became the iconic meeting place that would never leave you unmoved and it plans to bring back its true essence, the one that made Charles Chaplin, Grace Kelly or Sean Connery enjoy the exquisiteness of the place while the orchestras and dancers brought to life the most spectacular shows of the time.

Lio hopes to captivate you with their modern interpretation of a Cabaret show in which not only singers, dancers, acrobats and international performers delight the cosmopolitan clientele, but the waiters also perform a few vignettes, creating a new form of interaction that ensures a captivating atmosphere where, inevitably, everyone gets up and dances.

But before they can do all that, they might need you!

The company is on the hunt for staff off all sorts, so if you consider yourself a good professional with talent, proactivity, knowledge, attitude and teamwork, feel free to apply to join Pacha Group in this promising and exciting season of 2023.

They are currently looking for:

- Waiters and waitresses

- Sommerlier

- Maitres

- Runners

- Cleaning staff

- Kitchen staff

- Maintenance staff

- Driver

- Hostess

- Access controllers

A legendary company in the nightlife business worldwide, in the process of international expansion of the hotel division and with the desire to find talent to maintain and increase the quality levels of the Pacha Group in Lio Mallorca.

