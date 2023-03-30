It would appear that the National Police have been investigating his activities for several months. The police have not been alone in the investigations. A recent report on the La Sexta television channel is said to have sped up the police operation, a nationwide investigation into alleged money laundering and match fixing.
The police are understood to be studying his degree of involvement in a criminal network that allegedly rigs international, national and regional football matches. Members of the network are said to bet on Chinese, Chilean and European matches as well as ones in Spain. Sources close to the case have apparently uncovered betting on matches in the Balearics that were of little general interest.
He was released on charges on Tuesday evening.
