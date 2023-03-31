The Spanish Socialist party which is in power in Madrid has said that it will study stiffer legislation covering surrogate pregnancies following the announcement that a 68-year-old Spanish television celebrity used a surrogate mother in Miami to have a baby.
Outcry in Spain over Mum at 68
Socialist party calls for action
