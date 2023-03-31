An Austrian holiday maker has been seriously injured after he fell from the third floor of the Palma Bay hotel in Playa de Palma.

The 50-year-old tourist was alone in his room when he fell from the three-star establishment.

The incident took place at around 8pm on Thursday, according to police sources. The man was in his room when, for reasons that are being investigated, he fell.

National Police patrols and ambulances rushed to the scene to attend to him. The officers interviewed some of the clients and explained that they had seen the tourist wandering in his underwear in the corridor because he had lost his room key.

The tourist fell from a height of approximately seven metres and suffered serious injuries when he hit his head on the ground.

An ambulance immediately rushed him to Son Espases Hospital in Palma, where he received emergency treatment. His condition has been described as critical.

The National Police have taken charge of the investigation into the incident to determine the possible causes. For the moment, the police do not know if it was an accident or if the man tried to commit suicide.