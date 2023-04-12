At 11am on Saturday, April 15, a demonstration will be held at the Real Club Náutico de Palma. The reason is the concern about the future concession for the yacht club, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.
Referring to these clubs as “yacht” clubs probably gives the wrong impression that these clubs are for yacht owning, blazered, pink-gin swilling toffs. Apologies to any yacht owners who don’t identify with that stereotype.