At 11am on Saturday, April 15, a demonstration will be held at the Real Club Náutico de Palma. The reason is the concern about the future concession for the yacht club, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

Support for the protest comes from the association of yacht clubs, the ACNB, which has drawn attention to what it describes as the "gentrification" of yacht clubs. Essentially, this has to do with concessions being taken over by large companies and a consequent loss of the traditional role of yacht clubs. Part of the cultural fabric, they have social and training functions - not just for sailing but also for canoeing and kayaking. The Club de Vela Puerto Andratx is among other yacht clubs affected.

The messages of the demonstration will be targeted at authorities and in particular the entities responsible for concessions - the Balearic Ports Authority, the regional division of the State Ports, and PortsIB, the Balearic government's ports authority.