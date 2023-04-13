It is the period for making tax declarations in Spain, and the country's multimillionaires face an additional tax this year. This is the Spanish government's temporary solidarity tax on "grand fortunes". Partly a means of revenue generation following the pandemic, this tax is also one for "social justice" in that it addresses an imbalance in the way that existing regional wealth tax is applied - but only up to a point.
Mallorca multimillionaires unaffected by Spain's solidarity wealth tax
Vast difference between the regional and the national tax
Also in News
- Amazon tycoon's new tallest sailing yacht in the world arrives in Mallorca
- Lengthy queues for security at Palma Airport
- Wolfgang Porsche, with a four billion dollar fortune, house hunting in Mallorca with new partner
- “There is a buzz in New York about Mallorca”
- Legendary superyacht back in Mallorca waters
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.