The petrol stations on the Avenidas and in Plaça de Progrés in Santa Catalina continue to operate, despite Palma town hall's demand - backed up by the courts - that they close and are dismantled and that the spaces they occupy are decontaminated.

The town hall has sought to gain agreement with the company that operates the petrol stations, Febrer, for a closure schedule. As there has been no agreement, Palma town hall is now imposing financial penalties. The fines are calculated at five per cent of the cadastral value of the two sites. This is just under 800,000 euros, meaning a fine of around 40,000 euros every eight days until activity ceases and the petrol stations are closed.

The fifty-year concessions expired in 2008, while payments to the town hall for occupation of public space haven't been made since 1985. Given this, the town hall is also requesting a payment of 273,000 euros in respect of the past four years, which is what regulations allow.