Mallorca's popularity among foreign production companies continues to grow, there having been filming for two British series over recent weeks. The third series of The Mallorca Files is currently in production, filming having started on the island in early March. Meanwhile, there has been filming for the fourth season of Trying.

The BBC Studios Drama Productions division is the production company for this Apple TV+ series. A comedy, it stars Esther Smith and Rafe Spall as Nikki and Jason, a couple who want to adopt a child.

Filming in Mallorca has been taking place in the Tramuntana Mountains. Palma Pictures and other local companies have been involved with the filming.

Esther Smith first came to prominence in the BBC romantic comedy Material Girl in 2010. Rafe Spall has appeared in numerous films and TV series over the past twenty years; he is the son of Timothy Spall. The cast of Trying also includes, among others, Siân Brooke, Phil Davis and Imelda Staunton.