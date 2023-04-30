At the old military base in Illetes, the Guardia Civil have a permanent presence in order to protect a woman who is squatting there. This protection is being provided as the woman is at extreme risk from her partner.

The Guardia had been providing protection. This was before the woman forgave the man. After a few days, she was subjected to a severe beating. The protection was therefore re-established, his whereabouts being unknown. There is a warrant for his arrest, but as he is of no fixed abode it is proving difficult to locate him.

The woman works in Palma. For this reason, her protection is being provided by the National Police as well as by the Guardia Civil.