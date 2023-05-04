'Lanzas Chilenos' (Chilean Spears) is an international gang which, as the name implies, originated in Chile, where the word 'lanza' is used to refer to a pickpocket.

Members of the gang operate in various European countries and they don't confine themselves to pickpocketing. In Mallorca, the Guardia Civil report having arrested two members in connection with robberies from at least ten homes in Andratx and Calvia.

An investigation started last month after the Guardia first received reports of break-ins. The pattern was the same. Robberies were being committed in the afternoon when no one was in. Surveillance having been stepped up, officers arrested one of the two after having caught him red-handed.

Following this arrest, a second member was detained at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport. His luggage contained jewellery, bags and other items that had been stolen.

The two have been ordered to prison. Most of the stolen items have been recovered.