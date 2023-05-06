King Charles III is crowned
Bulletin party for King Charles III coronation

King Charles III is crowned. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterLondon06/05/2023 13:13
W0

King Charles III was crowned on Saturday in Britain's biggest ceremonial event for seven decades, a sumptuous display of pageantry dating back 1,000 years.

In front of a congregation of about 100 world leaders and a television audience of millions, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the spiritual leader of the Anglican Church, slowly placed the 360-year-old St Edward's Crown on Charles' head as he sat upon a 14th-century throne in Westminster Abbey.

Britain's King Charles coronation

The historic and solemn event dates back to the time of the 74-year-old's predecessor William the Conqueror in 1066.

Charles' second wife Camilla, 75, will be crowned queen during the two-hour ceremony, which while rooted in history, is also an attempt to present a forward-looking monarchy, with those involved in the service reflecting a more diverse Britain and leaders from all faiths.

Britain's King Charles coronation

Related news
Bulletin celebration at the Mallorca Country Club

Bulletin and guests celebrate the Coronation in style

King Charles, Queen Camilla arrive at Westminster Abbey for coronation

For a nation struggling to find its way in the political maelstrom after its exit from the European Union and maintain its standing in a new world order, its supporters say the royal family provides an international draw, a vital diplomatic tool and a means of staying on the world stage.

Photo gallery

Bulletin party for King Charles III coronation

Celebrations in Minorca for King Charles III coronation

Photo gallery

Ladies Lunch in Club celebrate the coronation in Minorca