Terraces will be able to close at times they did before the town hall decree. | Jaume Morey
Palma09/05/2023 16:04
The Balearic High Court has upheld an appeal by restaurants in Palma's La Lonja district against a town hall decree of 2019 which forced them to close their terraces at 11pm. The court's ruling finds that the town hall did not provide sufficient argument or supporting documentation for its decree. The effect of the ruling is that terrace closing times should be as they were before the decree - midnight on weekdays and 12.30am at the weekend.
