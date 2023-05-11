On Wednesday, the Guardia Civil rescued a 72-year-old hiker near to the Torre de Lluc in Escorca. He was alone and on a demanding route in the Tramuntana Mountains when he suffered a blackout.

He came round and contacted emergencies, informing them that he was unable to continue. A Guardia Civil helicopter and two members of the mountain rescue unit went to the scene. The man didn't require medical assistance.

The Guardia Civil have issued a reminder that it is not advisable to undertake activities in the mountains alone and have stressed the importance of planning hiking routes correctly.