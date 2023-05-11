On Wednesday, the Guardia Civil rescued a 72-year-old hiker near to the Torre de Lluc in Escorca. He was alone and on a demanding route in the Tramuntana Mountains when he suffered a blackout.
On Wednesday, the Guardia Civil rescued a 72-year-old hiker near to the Torre de Lluc in Escorca. He was alone and on a demanding route in the Tramuntana Mountains when he suffered a blackout.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.