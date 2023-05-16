On Tuesday, a 12-metre yacht that had run aground off Can Pastilla on Monday was towed to shore.

Around midday on Monday, the eight people on board the yacht contacted the 112 emergency number to say that they were stranded by the Na Galera islet. The Maritime Safety Agency went to their assistance and they were taken off the yacht.

A sea crane was brought in to lift the yacht clear. The cause of the incident has been attributed to negligence on behalf of those in charge of the yacht.