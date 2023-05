Godfathers of British rave music The Chemical Brothers brought the three-day Mallorca Live Festival in Magalluf to an ecstatic climax on Saturday night.

The veteran duo of Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons, known for their big beat genre, played to another packed audience at the Old Aquapark. Many of them wouldn't have been born when the two, then called The Dust Brothers, first broke onto the British rave scene and became one of the greatest influences on club music.

A sound crafted in the Manchester underground of the early 1990s was transported to Magalluf for an electro rave that proved to be a fitting and uplifting end on the main stage to another successful festival which attracted some 65,000 people over the three days.