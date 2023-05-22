The superyacht, Rising Sun, spent the weekend moored-up in the Bay of Palma. She is known as the superyacht to the stars as her guests have included Leonardo DiCaprio, Bruce Springsteen, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Julia Roberts, Maria Shriver, Steven Spielberg, JJ Abrams, Martin Short, Diane Sawyer, Diane von Furstenberg, Karlie Kloss, Peter Harrington-Cressman, Jen Meyer, Josh Kushner, and Sir Paul McCartney.

A gym, a basketball court, a wine cellar and a movie theatre are among the yacht's 82 rooms. She was built in 2004. Her owner is David Lawrence Geffen an American business magnate, producer and film studio executive. He co-created Asylum Records in 1971 with Elliot Roberts, Geffen Records in 1980, DGC Records in 1990, and DreamWorks SKG in 1994. Geffen has an estimated net worth of $10.8 billion, making him one of the richest people in the entertainment industry.

Geffen and his crew of 45 self-isolated in the Grenadines on Rising Sun during the COVID-19 pandemic, which drew some media controversy.

Also, in the Bay of Palma over the weekend was the superyacht Mad Summer. She is owned by Jeffrey Soffer. Billionaire Soffer, 55, was married to Australian supermodel Elle MacPherson for four years before splitting up in 2017.